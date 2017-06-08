Jerry Seinfeld Explains Why He Wouldn't Hug Kesha

Top Stories
Jerry Seinfeld is responding to that very awkward moment between him and Kesha earlier in the week, where he refused to hug her on the red carpet.

“I’m 63, I don’t know every pop star… I don’t know everyone,” Jerry told Extra. “I was right in the middle of an interview, it was a little off…When you get to be my age and you’ve done a couple things, you have your own reality, in my reality… I don’t hug a total stranger. I have to meet someone, say hello. I gotta start somewhere… hug isn’t first moment of a human, two humans. I never did that.”

“I’m sure I would’ve liked her, but I need to know who are you,” Jerry added about Kesha. In the video, Jerry noted he didn’t know who Kesha was at the time.

“She was very nice about it, we laughed about it,” Jerry added.

