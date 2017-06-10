Adam West Dead - TV's 'Batman' Actor Dies at 88

Adam West, best known for starring as the title character on the 1960s series Batman, has died at the age of 88.

The actor died on Friday night (June 9) in Los Angeles with his family surrounding him.

Adam passed away following a short battle with leukemia. “Our dad always saw himself as The Bright Knight and aspired to make a positive impact on his fans’ lives. He was and always will be our hero,” the family told THR in a statement.

In recent years, Adam voiced the role of a character who was appropriately named Adam West on the Fox animated show Family Guy.

We send our thoughts and condolences to Adam‘s loved ones during this difficult time.