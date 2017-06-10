Top Stories
Adam West Dead - TV's 'Batman' Actor Dies at 88

Sat, 10 June 2017 at 11:30 am

Adam West Dead - TV's 'Batman' Actor Dies at 88

Adam West, best known for starring as the title character on the 1960s series Batman, has died at the age of 88.

The actor died on Friday night (June 9) in Los Angeles with his family surrounding him.

CELEBRITY DEATHS IN 2017: We lost all of these stars this year

Adam passed away following a short battle with leukemia. “Our dad always saw himself as The Bright Knight and aspired to make a positive impact on his fans’ lives. He was and always will be our hero,” the family told THR in a statement.

In recent years, Adam voiced the role of a character who was appropriately named Adam West on the Fox animated show Family Guy.

We send our thoughts and condolences to Adam‘s loved ones during this difficult time.
  • Brink

    That show made me a Batman fan for life. RIP Adam.

  • Kee FRIEND Leichtle

    Not Adam too! I thought 2017 was supposed to be the year to not lose any legendary stars! RIP Adam. May you spread your Batman wings to an eternally happy afterlife.

  • Nostalgia

    R.I.P. Caped Crusader