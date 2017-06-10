Haley Joel Osment Opens Up About 'Future Man' Co-Star Glenne Headly's Passing

Haley Joel Osment is opening up about the passing of his Future Man co-star Glenne Headly and how the show plans to deal with the loss.

The 29-year-old actor told TheWrap Glenne‘s passing was a “terrible shock.”

“It’s just a real shame. She had so many amazing roles throughout her career, and she was going to be really hilarious in this one, too. We feel fortunate that we got the short time that we did with her, and she certainly is making a big impact on the show,” Haley said.

He added that Glenne‘s character, who played Josh Hutcherson‘s mother, will not be replaced.

“They’ll find a way to deal with that character’s absence, but certainly for those of us who knew her from Season 1 and may have known her before, it’s going to be a really sad, empty space on the show that she’s not there anymore,” Haley said.