Hailey Baldwin Doesn't Like Being Called an 'Insta Model'
Hailey Baldwin is pretty in purple on the new cover of Elle UK magazine, on sale June 20.
Here’s what the 20-year-old model had to share with the mag:
On not liking the term “Insta Star”: It’s not fair, because I work my a** off to make what I have and to prove that this is what I want to do. I want to be a model. I don’t want to be an Insta model, nor am I an Insta model. I don’t think I would be where I am if people didn’t see something in me. I put all my modelling [photos] on my Instagram because I’m showing it to people. It’s not about me getting paid to model for things on Instagram – of course, sometimes we do get paid for things we do for Instagram and Twitter – but there is a line of calling someone an Insta model or an Insta star. Don’t ever call me that because it really hurts my feelings and it’s disrespectful.”
On her spiritual values: “I quote the Bible all the time. I take it into my everyday life, I’m quite serious about it. It’s not funny when people joke about it; I actually find it quite offensive. It’s something that’s really important to me and I’ve seen it change a lot of people’s lives. It certainly did in my family [her father Stephen became a born-again fundamentalist after September 11]. It’s something I plan to stick to for the rest of my life – raise my kids that way, marry someone who believes in the same things. It’s important to me.”
On having different political views to her family: “I’ve differed with my dad on pretty much everything in politics, especially lately, but I’m 100% my own person…It is what is it. They’re my family at the end of the day. I love them to death, but it’s never going to permanently change anything for me. I’ve always had my own thoughts on politics.”
