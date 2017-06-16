Top Stories
Fri, 16 June 2017 at 10:45 am

Milo Ventimiglia Talks Stripping Down On 'This Is Us' With Stephen Colbert: 'Never Skip Leg Day'

Milo Ventimiglia made an appearance on last night’s (June 15) episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, and dished all about his butt-baring nude scene in the first episode of his hit show This Is Us!

“The funny thing was that I showed up to work that day and there was just these flesh-colored patches of cloth and tape,” the 39-year-old actor revealed to Stephen. “(Creator) Dan Fogelman, he wasn’t joking around. Like, it’s gonna be like me covering my manhood and, you know, that. They gave options.”

“I’m okay with (nudity), you know, it’s a hard-working butt,” Milo added. “My trainer Jason Walsh, she makes sure things are worked out. I do some squats, some dead-lifts, never skip leg day.”

Watch the full interview below…


Milo Ventimiglia Can’t Stop Making People Cry
Credit: Scott Kowalchyk, Janet Mayer; Photos: CBS, Instarimages.com
