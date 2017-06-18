Malin Akerman, Lucas Till, & More Rep Their Shows at Monte Carlo TV Festival

Malin Akerman looked stunning while promoting her Showtime series Billions at the 2017 Monte Carlo TV Festival!

The 39-year-old actress turned heads in this black and white ensemble at a photo call on Saturday (June 17) in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Malin Akerman

Also repping their shows at the festival that day were MacGyver‘s Lucas Till, Black-ish‘s Anthony Anderson, Empire‘s Jussie Smollett, Law & Order‘s Kelli Giddish, and Scorpion‘s Robert Patrick.

Malin shared an Instagram photo of herself sitting at a Monte Carlo Casino table on Friday night alongside Atlantis‘ Jack Donnelly and NCIS: Los Angeles‘ Barrett Foa, with Robert in the background. Check it out below!

“#aboutlastnight Playing it cool at the Casino in Monte Carlo…well, except for @barrettfoa who’s playing it like a kid in a candy store 🤓 with #jackdonnelly and note the background actor @ripfighter 💪🏻 #cbssquad #ftv17,” she captioned it.

A post shared by Malin Akerman (@malinakerman) on Jun 17, 2017 at 5:03am PDT

FYI: Malin is wearing a Gosia Baczynska suit, Neil J. Rodgers shoes, and Jason of Beverly Hills jewelry.

Click inside to see a photo Lucas shared from inside the casino…