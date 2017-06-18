Top Stories
Scarlett Johansson Says She &amp; Lookalike Grandma Got 'Trashed' at 'Rough Night' Premiere

Scarlett Johansson Says She & Lookalike Grandma Got 'Trashed' at 'Rough Night' Premiere

Drew Barrymore Has a New Boyfriend - Meet David Hutchinson!

Drew Barrymore Has a New Boyfriend - Meet David Hutchinson!

Ryan Seacrest Reportedly Ready to Sign 'Idol' Deal - Find Out How Much He'll Make

Ryan Seacrest Reportedly Ready to Sign 'Idol' Deal - Find Out How Much He'll Make

Sun, 18 June 2017 at 1:08 am

Malin Akerman, Lucas Till, & More Rep Their Shows at Monte Carlo TV Festival

Malin Akerman, Lucas Till, & More Rep Their Shows at Monte Carlo TV Festival

Malin Akerman looked stunning while promoting her Showtime series Billions at the 2017 Monte Carlo TV Festival!

The 39-year-old actress turned heads in this black and white ensemble at a photo call on Saturday (June 17) in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Malin Akerman

Also repping their shows at the festival that day were MacGyver‘s Lucas Till, Black-ish‘s Anthony Anderson, Empire‘s Jussie Smollett, Law & Order‘s Kelli Giddish, and Scorpion‘s Robert Patrick.

Malin shared an Instagram photo of herself sitting at a Monte Carlo Casino table on Friday night alongside AtlantisJack Donnelly and NCIS: Los AngelesBarrett Foa, with Robert in the background. Check it out below!

“#aboutlastnight Playing it cool at the Casino in Monte Carlo…well, except for @barrettfoa who’s playing it like a kid in a candy store 🤓 with #jackdonnelly and note the background actor @ripfighter 💪🏻 #cbssquad #ftv17,” she captioned it.

A post shared by Malin Akerman (@malinakerman) on

FYI: Malin is wearing a Gosia Baczynska suit, Neil J. Rodgers shoes, and Jason of Beverly Hills jewelry.

Click inside to see a photo Lucas shared from inside the casino…

CBS dream team of killer-stoppers. @wilmervalderrama @ripfighter

A post shared by Lucas Till (@lucastill) on

Just Jared on Facebook
malin akerman lucas till and more promote their shows at monte carlo 01
malin akerman lucas till and more promote their shows at monte carlo 02
malin akerman lucas till and more promote their shows at monte carlo 03
malin akerman lucas till and more promote their shows at monte carlo 04
malin akerman lucas till and more promote their shows at monte carlo 05
malin akerman lucas till and more promote their shows at monte carlo 06
malin akerman lucas till and more promote their shows at monte carlo 07
malin akerman lucas till and more promote their shows at monte carlo 08
malin akerman lucas till and more promote their shows at monte carlo 09

Credit: Getty, WENN; Photos: SplashNewsOnline, PacificCoastNewsOnline
Posted to: Anthony Anderson, Jussie Smollett, Kelli Giddish, Lucas Till, Malin Akerman, Robert Patrick

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez headed to France for some rest and relaxation - TMZ
  • Miley Cyrus surprised some fans on the subway! - Just Jared Jr
  • Jada Pinkett-Smith isn't happy with the Tupac biopic - TooFab
  • Elizabeth Banks is apologizing to Steven Spielberg - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Reign's Rachel Skarsten wrote a beautiful goodbye to Queen Elizabeth I - Just Jared Jr