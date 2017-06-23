Jennifer Aniston Arrives in LA While Justin Theroux Cruises Through NYC

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux are getting in some coast-to-coast romance!

The 48-year-old Friends alum was spotted touching down at LAX Airport and quickly making her way to her ride on Friday (June 23) in Los Angeles.

She kicked off her weekend in a patterned navy blue blouse, ripped boyfriend jeans, and nude wedges, traveling lightly with just a small black purse and pink folder.

Meanwhile, the Leftovers actor was seen taking his bike for a ride on Thursday in New York City.

He sported a white t-shirt that read “I Feel Like Biggie.”

Justin recently revealed that Jennifer doesn’t understand his video game group!