Who Is Conor McGregor's Girlfriend? Meet Dee Devlin!

Conor McGregor will be fighting Floyd Mayweather Jr. in just a few hours, so lets take a second to get to know him and his beautiful girlfriend Dee Devlin. While many think she’s his wife, they’re not married or engaged yet.

The 30-year-old businesswoman is originally from Dublin and has been dating Conor since 2008. The couple announced they were expecting their first child after one of his fights last year, and welcomed their son, Conor Jack McGregor, back in May!

Conor has been open about how supportive Dee has been to his career, even before he was massively successful. “My girlfriend worked very hard throughout the years and stuck by me when I had essentially absolutely nothing,” Conor told the Mirror last year. “For me to be able to take her out of work, give her everything she’s ever wanted and to travel the world with her fills me with pride. It keeps me going.”

Before fights, Dee steps up to take some stress of her beau.

“I definitely try to help him out all the time, even without realizing it – especially around a fight because it’s such a tough time with his weight,” she told ESPN. “I cook, clean, pack his gym bag, all that kind of stuff.”

