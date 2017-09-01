Clairity & Gettic Debut New Song 'Sleepwalking' (Exclusive Premiere)

Kesha‘s mother, Pebe Sebert, and prolific pop songwriter Kara DioGuardi both count Clairity as a protege. And after hearing her new song “Sleepwalking” with emerging Danish act Gettic, premiering exclusively on JustJared.com today (September 1), you’ll understand why.

The 19-year-old singer-songwriter’s latest track, written in Copenhagen as an ode to the grieving process that comes after a break-up, serves as a fittingly chilly, finger-snapping soundtrack for finally letting go of that summer fling.

“‘Sleepwalking’ was written about the grieving process one experiences after the end of a relationship, and how difficult it is to accept it as a reality. It’s about the struggle to cope with loss, and realizing that the best way to heal is to ‘wake up’ and begin to move on,” says Clairity.

Most recently, Clairity co-wrote “Godzilla” on Kesha‘s new album Rainbow, which recently debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200.

Listen to the new song below! You can also download it on iTunes.