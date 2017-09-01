Top Stories
Sia Doesn't Hide Her Face While Directing Kate Hudson on Set!

Sia Doesn't Hide Her Face While Directing Kate Hudson on Set!

Chrissy Teigen &amp; John Legend Bare Their Beach Bodies in Sardinia

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Bare Their Beach Bodies in Sardinia

Gwyneth Paltrow Explains What Went Wrong with Brad Pitt

Gwyneth Paltrow Explains What Went Wrong with Brad Pitt

Fri, 01 September 2017 at 10:00 am

Clairity & Gettic Debut New Song 'Sleepwalking' (Exclusive Premiere)

Clairity & Gettic Debut New Song 'Sleepwalking' (Exclusive Premiere)

Kesha‘s mother, Pebe Sebert, and prolific pop songwriter Kara DioGuardi both count Clairity as a protege. And after hearing her new song “Sleepwalking” with emerging Danish act Gettic, premiering exclusively on JustJared.com today (September 1), you’ll understand why.

The 19-year-old singer-songwriter’s latest track, written in Copenhagen as an ode to the grieving process that comes after a break-up, serves as a fittingly chilly, finger-snapping soundtrack for finally letting go of that summer fling.

“‘Sleepwalking’ was written about the grieving process one experiences after the end of a relationship, and how difficult it is to accept it as a reality. It’s about the struggle to cope with loss, and realizing that the best way to heal is to ‘wake up’ and begin to move on,” says Clairity.

Most recently, Clairity co-wrote “Godzilla” on Kesha‘s new album Rainbow, which recently debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200.

Listen to the new song below! You can also download it on iTunes.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Courtesy of Clairity / Lava Records
Posted to: Clairity, Exclusive, First Listen, Gettic, Music

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Is Frankie Muniz joining Dancing with the Stars? - TMZ
  • Lily Collins remembers Princess Diana on the 20th anniversary of her death - Just Jared Jr
  • A Daily Show correspondent slams Ivanka Trump - TooFab
  • A Starsky & Hutch reboot is coming to Amazon - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Shawn Mendes was super sick while recording this hit song - Just Jared Jr