Taylor Swift: 'Ready For It' Snippet Stream & Lyrics - LISTEN NOW!

Taylor Swift just dropped a snippet of a brand new song called “Ready For It” during the college football game between Alabama and Florida State!

One minute of the song played during the pre-show intro that showed clips of the teams running onto the field.

“I see how this is gonna go / Touch me and you’ll never be alone / Island breeze and lights down low / no one has to know,” Taylor sings in the pre-chorus.

The lyrics of the chorus go, “In the middle of the night, in my dreams / You should see the things we do, baby / In the middle of the night, in my dreams / I know I’m gonna be with you, so I take my time.”

No word yet on when the song will be available to download, but listen below for now! Make sure to also listen to her new single “Look What You Made Me Do” as well.

