Miranda Kerr Reveals Why She's Taken a Step Back From Modeling

Miranda Kerr is looking stunning on the cover of The Edit‘s new issue.

Here’s what the 34-year-old model had to share with the magazine:

On why she’s taken a step back from modeling: “I’ve modeled for 20 years, it’s just not a priority anymore. Now, if an opportunity comes up, I think, ‘Is this in the best interest of my family?’ and ‘Will this interrupt Kora?’ If it passes through those two gates, and if the shoot’s in LA, then [I’ll do it].”

On her husband Evan Spiegel: “[Evan is like] a 50-year-old man in a young body.”

On her ex husband Orlando Bloom: “It was the right thing to do; we weren’t bringing out the best in each other. There’s no hostility there, we’ll always be friends.”

