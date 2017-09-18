Oprah Winfrey Appears at Emmys 2017 to Present Final Award!

Oprah Winfrey gives Elisabeth Moss a hug after announcing The Handmaid’s Tale as the winner of Outstanding Drama Series at the 2017 Emmy Awards held at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday (September 17) in Los Angeles.

The legendary television personality and media mogul sat front row at the show and got shout outs several times throughout the night.

John Oliver was even upset when Oprah wasn’t in her seat during his speech because he didn’t get to thank her personally!

Oprah was snubbed of an Emmy nomination this year. She got a lot of buzz for her work in the HBO original movie The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks.

FYI: Oprah is wearing an Elizabeth Kennedy suit and Nikos Koulis earrings.