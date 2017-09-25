Top Stories
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Hold Hands, Make First Public Appearance Together!

Kris Jenner Texted Ryan Seacrest This About Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy Rumors

Chris Pratt Took a 'Which Hollywood Chris Are You?' Quiz & Didn't Get Himself!

Mon, 25 September 2017 at 6:12 pm

'It' Sequel Gets September 2019 Release Date!

The upcoming movie It: Chapter 2 has been given a release date in 2019!

Fans will have to wait about two years for the next installment in the horror franchise as it will hit theaters on September 6, 2019.

The sequel will focus on the second half of Stephen King‘s novel, which happens 27 years after the events of the first film. The kids from the Losers Club will still be featured in the sequel in flashbacks.

While no casting has been confirmed, everyone is hoping for Jessica Chastain to play the adult version of Beverly and the director Andy Muschietti has already addressed the possibility of her joining the film!

It has grossed nearly $500 million worldwide in just two and a half weeks.
