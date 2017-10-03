Top Stories
Tom Petty Dead - Manager Confirms Iconic Musician Has Passed Away

Tom Petty Dead - Manager Confirms Iconic Musician Has Passed Away

Scott Disick &amp; Sofia Richie Take PDA-Filled Jet Ski Ride in Mexico

Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Take PDA-Filled Jet Ski Ride in Mexico

Taylor Swift Sent Flowers to Police Officer Shot in Las Vegas Massacre

Taylor Swift Sent Flowers to Police Officer Shot in Las Vegas Massacre

Tue, 03 October 2017 at 10:11 am

Michael Fassbender Emerges Amid Alicia Vikander Wedding Rumors!

Michael Fassbender Emerges Amid Alicia Vikander Wedding Rumors!

All sorts of rumors have been brewing that Michael Fassbender is set to wed Alicia Vikander this month.

Rumors emerged last month that Michael and Alicia are set to marry sometime this month!

“The details of the party are being kept under lock and key,” a source told Page Six. “Guests have been told to arrive in Ibiza on a certain date and they will then be collected and taken to the hotel. He’s splashing out big time and it’s going to be the party of the year.”

Also pictured below: the 40-year-old The Snowman star seen out at the BBC Radio studios on Tuesday (October 3) in London, England with his co-star Rebecca Ferguson. They’re in town to promote the movie!
Just Jared on Facebook
michael fassbender bbc studios 01
michael fassbender bbc studios 02
michael fassbender bbc studios 03
michael fassbender bbc studios 04
michael fassbender bbc studios 05
michael fassbender bbc studios 06
michael fassbender bbc studios 07
michael fassbender bbc studios 08
michael fassbender bbc studios 09
michael fassbender bbc studios 10
michael fassbender bbc studios 11
michael fassbender bbc studios 12
michael fassbender bbc studios 13
michael fassbender bbc studios 14
michael fassbender bbc studios 15
michael fassbender bbc studios 16

Photos: Wenn
Posted to: Alicia Vikander, Michael Fassbender

JJ Links Around The Web

  • The UFC is donating $1 million to those affected by the Las Vegas shooting - TMZ
  • Zendaya says social media has changed her - Just Jared Jr
  • Hugh Hefner's wife Crystal is breaking her silence on his death - TooFab
  • iHeart Radio Music Festival is delaying its TV broadcast - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Niall Horan has rescheduled a major concert - Just Jared Jr