Michael Fassbender Emerges Amid Alicia Vikander Wedding Rumors!

All sorts of rumors have been brewing that Michael Fassbender is set to wed Alicia Vikander this month.

“The details of the party are being kept under lock and key,” a source told Page Six. “Guests have been told to arrive in Ibiza on a certain date and they will then be collected and taken to the hotel. He’s splashing out big time and it’s going to be the party of the year.”

Also pictured below: the 40-year-old The Snowman star seen out at the BBC Radio studios on Tuesday (October 3) in London, England with his co-star Rebecca Ferguson. They’re in town to promote the movie!