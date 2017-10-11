Top Stories
Hilarie Burton Says Ben Affleck Groped Her on 'TRL'

Hilarie Burton Says Ben Affleck Groped Her on 'TRL'

Lindsay Lohan Defends Harvey Weinstein, Says She Feels 'Very Bad' for Him

Lindsay Lohan Defends Harvey Weinstein, Says She Feels 'Very Bad' for Him

Harvey Weinstein's Wife Georgina Chapman Announces Separation, Calls His Actions 'Unforgivable'

Harvey Weinstein's Wife Georgina Chapman Announces Separation, Calls His Actions 'Unforgivable'

Wed, 11 October 2017 at 11:16 am

Celebrities React to Eminem's Donald Trump Freestyle Rap

Celebrities React to Eminem's Donald Trump Freestyle Rap

Celebrities are taking to Twitter to react to Eminem‘s rap aimed at Donald Trump, which aired during the 2017 BET Hip-Hop Awards on Tuesday night (October 10).

In the song, Eminem name drops Colin Kaepernick, who is one of the many who responded on Twitter. If you don’t know, Colin started the kneeling protest during the National Anthem, and has yet to be signed by another football team this year.

You can read the full lyrics to the song here if you missed it.

Read some of the celebrity reactions below…

Click inside for more reactions from celebrities on Twitter…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: BET
Posted to: Eminem

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Rose McGowan slams Ben Affleck over his comments on Harvey Weinstein's sexual harassment scandal - TMZ
  • Madelaine Petsch reveals what she won't do for a role - Just Jared Jr
  • Tara Reid reunites with one of her American Pie co-stars - TooFab
  • Ana de Armas reveals her first impression of Ryan Gosling - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Watch the new Freakish trailer - Just Jared Jr