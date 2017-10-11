Celebrities React to Eminem's Donald Trump Freestyle Rap

Celebrities are taking to Twitter to react to Eminem‘s rap aimed at Donald Trump, which aired during the 2017 BET Hip-Hop Awards on Tuesday night (October 10).

In the song, Eminem name drops Colin Kaepernick, who is one of the many who responded on Twitter. If you don’t know, Colin started the kneeling protest during the National Anthem, and has yet to be signed by another football team this year.

You can read the full lyrics to the song here if you missed it.

Read some of the celebrity reactions below…

Click inside for more reactions from celebrities on Twitter…