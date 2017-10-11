Celebrities React to Eminem's Donald Trump Freestyle Rap
Celebrities are taking to Twitter to react to Eminem‘s rap aimed at Donald Trump, which aired during the 2017 BET Hip-Hop Awards on Tuesday night (October 10).
In the song, Eminem name drops Colin Kaepernick, who is one of the many who responded on Twitter. If you don’t know, Colin started the kneeling protest during the National Anthem, and has yet to be signed by another football team this year.
You can read the full lyrics to the song here if you missed it.
Read some of the celebrity reactions below…
I appreciate you @Eminem ✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/nwavBwsOkQ
— Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) October 11, 2017
Racism is the only thing he's Fantastic 4(fantastic for), cause that's how he gets his rock off, he's orange. Sheesh @Eminem!! 🔥🔥✊🏾🔥🔥#United pic.twitter.com/wcL28BCWpy
— LeBron James (@KingJames) October 11, 2017
I ❤️ @Eminem.
— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) October 11, 2017
Daaaaaaaamn! #Eminem ✊🏽
— 📎Lesley-Ann Brandt (@LesleyAnnBrandt) October 11, 2017
I fucking love you Eminem https://t.co/iQkadxO561
— Kaitlin Doubleday (@KaitlinDday) October 11, 2017
Wow this is amazing.
Eminem is still such a badass.
I highly recommend watching this & RT https://t.co/JafWd6MGES
— french (@iamfrench) October 11, 2017
The best battle rapper of all time @eminem #BODIED https://t.co/zTWpob2Z5o
— Joseph Kahn (@JosephKahn) October 11, 2017
Woke this morning to find that Eminem had already been woke. On 🔥.
— Jennifer Nettles (@JenniferNettles) October 11, 2017