Tue, 17 October 2017 at 11:15 pm

Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, & Josh Brolin Bring Their Significant Others to 'Only the Brave' Screening

Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, & Josh Brolin Bring Their Significant Others to 'Only the Brave' Screening

Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, and Josh Brolin pose for a photo at a special screening of their movie Only the Brave on Tuesday (October 17) at the iPic theater in New York City.

The stars were joined at the event by their significant others – Miles‘ fiancee Keleigh Sperry, Jennifer‘s husband Paul Bettany, and Josh‘s wife Kathryn Boyd.

Also in attendance were co-stars Taylor Kitsch, James Badge Dale, and Geoff Stults, as well as Jennifer Morrison who showed up to support the film.

FYI: Jennifer is wearing a Louis Vuitton outfit.

30+ pictures inside of the Only the Brave cast in New York City…

  • Jenni

    my 2 fav shows, Jmo from House and Taylor Kitsch from Friday Night Lights

