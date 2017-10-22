Sun, 22 October 2017 at 2:26 pm
Katie Holmes Debuts Pixie Haircut!
It looks like Katie Holmes has a fresh new ‘do!
The 38-year-old actress was seen at LAX Airport on Friday (October 20) in Los Angeles. As she went through security, Katie took off her hat to reveal a pixie cut.
PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Katie Holmes
Katie has been pretty active on her Instagram this weekend, and even posted a photo of herself. The selfie does not fully show Katie‘s pixie cut however, as it’s an extreme closeup. Check it out on Katie‘s Instagram!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: SplashNewsOnline, BauerGriffinOnline Posted to: Katie Holmes
Sponsored Links by ZergNet