Katie Holmes Debuts Pixie Haircut!

It looks like Katie Holmes has a fresh new ‘do!

The 38-year-old actress was seen at LAX Airport on Friday (October 20) in Los Angeles. As she went through security, Katie took off her hat to reveal a pixie cut.

Katie has been pretty active on her Instagram this weekend, and even posted a photo of herself. The selfie does not fully show Katie‘s pixie cut however, as it’s an extreme closeup. Check it out on Katie‘s Instagram!