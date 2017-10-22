Top Stories
Sun, 22 October 2017 at 2:26 pm

Katie Holmes Debuts Pixie Haircut!

Katie Holmes Debuts Pixie Haircut!

It looks like Katie Holmes has a fresh new ‘do!

The 38-year-old actress was seen at LAX Airport on Friday (October 20) in Los Angeles. As she went through security, Katie took off her hat to reveal a pixie cut.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Katie Holmes

Katie has been pretty active on her Instagram this weekend, and even posted a photo of herself. The selfie does not fully show Katie‘s pixie cut however, as it’s an extreme closeup. Check it out on Katie‘s Instagram!
Just Jared on Facebook
katie holmes debuts pixie cut 01
katie holmes debuts pixie cut 02
katie holmes debuts pixie cut 03
katie holmes debuts pixie cut 04
katie holmes debuts pixie cut 05

Photos: SplashNewsOnline, BauerGriffinOnline
Posted to: Katie Holmes

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Dr. Phil hit a skateboarder with his car - TMZ
  • Elizabeth Gillies is totally down for a Victorious reunion - Just Jared Jr
  • Is Lala Kent returning to Vanderpump Rules? - TooFab
  • A Magnum P.I. reboot is in the works at CBS - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Camila Mendes opens up about past eating disorder struggles - Just Jared Jr