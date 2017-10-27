Top Stories
Kelly Clarkson Says Meryl Streep Gave Her the 'Greatest Rejection' She's Ever Had!

Teddy Geiger Reveals Gender Transition: 'This Is Who I Have Been'

15 Hidden Moments & Meanings in Taylor Swift's 'Ready for It' Video Explained!

Fri, 27 October 2017 at 10:56 pm

Caitlyn Jenner Flaunts Swimsuit Bod on the Beach: 'Being My Authentic Self' (Video)

Caitlyn Jenner Flaunts Swimsuit Bod on the Beach: 'Being My Authentic Self' (Video)

Caitlyn Jenner finally got to fulfill her lifelong dream of showing off her swimsuit body by the ocean!

The TV personality and retired Olympic gold medal-winning decathlete took to Instagram on Friday (October 27) to post a video of herself taking a barefoot stroll on the sand in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, where she is celebrating her 68th birthday on Saturday.

The clip features Caitlyn rocking a black one-piece swimuit, wide-brimmed straw hat, and sunglasses, removing the hat to yell, “Free!”

“40 years ago my therapist asked me what my fantasy is,” she captioned it. “I told her walking on the beach being my authentic self and…”

Watch below!

A post shared by Caitlyn Jenner (@caitlynjenner) on

