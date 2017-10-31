Kellan Lutz Explains Why He’ll Never Bare All on Screen

Don't expect to ever see all of Kellan Lutz on screen anytime soon.

The 32-year-old actor is opening up about why he'll never bare it all for a project.

“God gave me this body. He gave me the genetics. He gave me the ability to work out. He gave me the drive to do what I do, so I’m going to do it until he takes me out of it. And I also have boundaries for myself and my fiancée," Kellan told Straight Shuter (via Extra). "I have dated actresses. Seeing them making out with other guys or sex scenes, it kills my heart. And if that makes you a brilliant actor and win awards – I don't want awards.”

“I have a nudity clause. I just don't think nudity needs to happen,” he added. “For me, I don't need to walk out of a shower showing my ass.”

Luckily for us, Kellan doesn't have a problem going shirtless. See photos of his buff body at Coachella last year!

