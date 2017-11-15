Top Stories
Wed, 15 November 2017 at 10:00 pm

'The Voice' Fall 2017: Top 12 Contestants Revealed!

'The Voice' Fall 2017: Top 12 Contestants Revealed!

We have finally reached the live shows on The Voice season 13 and the top 12 contestants have been revealed ahead of next week’s show!

This week during the playoffs, the judges had their final say on who moves forward. Each judge had five contestants as we entered the week and they all got to bring back one artist each as a wild card selection.

WHO WENT HOME? These 12 singers were eliminated after the playoffs

After all six contestants on each team performed, the judges had to send three home and advance three to the top 12.

Tune in on Monday (November 20) for your first chance to vote this season!

Click through the slideshow to meet the top 12…

Photos: NBC
