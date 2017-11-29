Ariel Winter is All Smiles While Spending the Day With Her Dad

Ariel Winter got in some quality time with her dad Glenn Workman today!

The 19-year-old Modern Family star was spotted taking a trip to the doctor’s office on Wednesday (November 29) in Los Angeles.

Her dad accompanied her as they ran errands throughout the day.

Ariel kept it casual in a long-sleeve white shirt, grey leggings, white sneakers, and round glasses.

She sipped on a Gatorade bottle as she walked.

Over the weekend, Ariel and her boyfriend Levi Meaden hit the gym after sharing sweet one-year anniversary messages to each other.