Top Stories
Time's Person of the Year 2017 Revealed

Time's Person of the Year 2017 Revealed

Beyonce Presents Legacy Award to Colin Kaepernick, Thanks Him for His Sacrifice

Beyonce Presents Legacy Award to Colin Kaepernick, Thanks Him for His Sacrifice

Critics' Choice Awards 2018 Nominations - Full List Revealed!

Critics' Choice Awards 2018 Nominations - Full List Revealed!

Shia LaBeouf Is Calling Out the Men Who Defaced His Installation

Shia LaBeouf Is Calling Out the Men Who Defaced His Installation

Wed, 06 December 2017 at 12:10 pm

'Black Mirror' Season 4 Gets Trailer, Release Date - Watch Now!

'Black Mirror' Season 4 Gets Trailer, Release Date - Watch Now!

Netflix‘s cult hit show Black Mirror is returning for a fourth season on the streaming service!

The trailer for the full season just debuted, and Netflix also announced you can expect the show to debut on December 29.

There’s also a bunch of celeb guest stars in this season, including Jesse Plemons, Cristin Milioti, Rosemarie DeWitt, and more.

If you’ve never seen Black Mirror, you can check out previous seasons on Netflix now.

Watch the trailer for the new season below – and be sure to watch when it debuts on the streaming service.
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Black Mirror, Netflix

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Billy Bush is explaining why he's calling out Donald Trump - TMZ
  • Dove Cameron might be dying her hair this amazing color soon - Just Jared Jr
  • Tiffany Haddish had an amazing dinner with Taylor Swift - TooFab
  • Alec Baldwin might be getting his own talk show - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Justin Bieber penned a touching note for his dad - Just Jared Jr