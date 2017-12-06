'Black Mirror' Season 4 Gets Trailer, Release Date - Watch Now!

Netflix‘s cult hit show Black Mirror is returning for a fourth season on the streaming service!

The trailer for the full season just debuted, and Netflix also announced you can expect the show to debut on December 29.

There’s also a bunch of celeb guest stars in this season, including Jesse Plemons, Cristin Milioti, Rosemarie DeWitt, and more.

If you’ve never seen Black Mirror, you can check out previous seasons on Netflix now.

Watch the trailer for the new season below – and be sure to watch when it debuts on the streaming service.