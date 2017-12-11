Top Stories
Jonah Hill & Sister Beanie Feldstein Get Some Holiday Shopping Done!

Netflix Throws Shade at Some Viewers of 'A Christmas Prince'

Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn Dance to Ed Sheeran's Music at Jingle Bell Ball! (Video)

Simone Biles Can Now Add This to Her Resume!

Mon, 11 December 2017 at 8:02 pm

Matt Damon Opens Up About Sick Dad: 'We'll Take Any Prayers'

Matt Damon Opens Up About Sick Dad: 'We'll Take Any Prayers'

Matt Damon is getting candid about his dad’s health struggle.

The 47-year-old actor recently had to cancel his appearance at the BAFTA Awards because of a family emergency.

“It’s been a slow, unfolding, my dad’s sick, so that’s been a process we’re going through,” Matt told Extra.

Matt‘s 68-year-old father Kent is reportedly battling cancer.

He added, “We’ll take any prayers you got, so throw ’em up there.”

Our thoughts are with Matt , his father and family during this difficult time.
