Mon, 11 December 2017 at 8:02 pm
Matt Damon Opens Up About Sick Dad: 'We'll Take Any Prayers'
Matt Damon is getting candid about his dad’s health struggle.
The 47-year-old actor recently had to cancel his appearance at the BAFTA Awards because of a family emergency.
“It’s been a slow, unfolding, my dad’s sick, so that’s been a process we’re going through,” Matt told Extra.
Matt‘s 68-year-old father Kent is reportedly battling cancer.
He added, “We’ll take any prayers you got, so throw ’em up there.”
Our thoughts are with Matt , his father and family during this difficult time.
