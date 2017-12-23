Britney Spears Bares Her Abs in Political 'DREAMers' Shirt

Britney Spears is showing off her killer abs for a cause that means a lot to her!

The 36-year-old pop star took to Instagram on Friday (December 22) to share flaunt her abs in a “We Are All DREAMers” shirt – showing her support to undocumented immigrants who arrived in the United States illegally as children.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Britney Spears

“We are all Dreamers Tell Congress to pass the #DreamAct,” Britney captioned the photo.

DREAMers is the term for the recipients of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

President Trump announced back in September that he would overturn the Obama-era police aimed to protect DREAMers, which would effect over 800,000 immigrants. The police is set to expire on March 5, 2018.

Britney is joining tons of other stars who have asked Democrats to protect the DREAMers.

See Britney‘s photo in the gallery below!