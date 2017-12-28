Alessandra Ambrosio Continues Her Beach Vacation in Brazil!

Alessandra Ambrosio puts her fit body on display while hitting the beach for a swim on Thursday afternoon (December 28) in Florianopolis, Brazil.

The 36-year-old supermodel has been vacationing in South America for the past week and a half and it looks like she’s enjoying her time off for the holidays!

Alessandra is from Brazil and she has been spending time with her family while in town. Se the Christmas photo she shared below, featuring husband Jamie Mazur and kids Anja and Noah.