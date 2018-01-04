Top Stories
Golden Globes Predictions 2018 - Who Will Win the Movie Awards?

Here's Everything Khloe Kardashian Was Asked About Kylie Jenner's Pregnancy!

Meet the New Contestants on 'The Four'!

Do Paris Hilton &amp; Cardi B Have the Same Engagement Ring?

Thu, 04 January 2018 at 8:58 pm

ABC Cancels 'The Mayor,' Future Episodes Pulled from Schedule

ABC Cancels 'The Mayor,' Future Episodes Pulled from Schedule

The freshman ABC series The Mayor has been canceled and future episodes of the comedy will not be aired on the network.

Four completed episodes of the series, starring Brandon Micheal Hall and Lea Michele, have yet to air and there are no plans for them to be released as of now.

ABC Studios, which is separate from the actual network, produced the series and they plan on shopping it to other networks.

The Mayor debuted in early October to just 4.08 million viewers and it has slid to 2.81 million viewers in its most recent showing.
