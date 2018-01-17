Nicole Kidman Gets Into Action While Filming 'Destroyer'

Nicole Kidman continues to look unrecognizable while shooting new scenes for her upcoming movie Destroyer!

The 50-year-old Big Little Lies star was spotted on set in full costume on Wednesday (January 17) in Los Angeles.

For one scene, she held a prop gun as she ran toward a vehicle.

Destroyer tells the story of a police detective who reconnects with people from an undercover assignment in her distant past in order to make peace.

“Back at work with my female director and female cinematographer. #Destroyer #womeninfilm,” Nicole recently captioned the Instagram photo below.