Lady Gaga Brings the Glamour in a Red Gown While Dining in Italy!

Ricky Martin Reveals Why It Took So Long to Come Out as Gay - Watch Now!

Maluma Packs on the PDA With Model Natalia Barulich in Italy!

Find Out Who Is Dissing Iggy Azalea

Wed, 17 January 2018 at 10:07 pm

Nicole Kidman Gets Into Action While Filming 'Destroyer'

Nicole Kidman Gets Into Action While Filming 'Destroyer'

Nicole Kidman continues to look unrecognizable while shooting new scenes for her upcoming movie Destroyer!

The 50-year-old Big Little Lies star was spotted on set in full costume on Wednesday (January 17) in Los Angeles.

For one scene, she held a prop gun as she ran toward a vehicle.

Destroyer tells the story of a police detective who reconnects with people from an undercover assignment in her distant past in order to make peace.

“Back at work with my female director and female cinematographer. #Destroyer #womeninfilm,” Nicole recently captioned the Instagram photo below.

A post shared by Nicole Kidman (@nicolekidman) on

