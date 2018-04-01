Top Stories
'Jesus Christ Superstar Live' - Complete Coverage!

Chrissy Teigen Is Live-Tweeting 'Jesus Christ Superstar,' Starring John Legend!

Why Were Prince George & Princess Charlotte Missing From Easter Services?

Millie Bobby Brown Got a Huge Pay Raise for 'Stranger Things' Season 3!

Sun, 01 April 2018 at 5:52 pm

Selena Gomez Heads to Afternoon Easter Church Service

Selena Gomez is celebrating Easter by heading to an afternoon church service!

The 25-year-old singer and actress was spotted while heading inside a church with her Bible in hand on Sunday (April 1) in Los Angeles.

Selena looked ready for spring in a floral dress paired with white sneakers and an over-sized cardigan.

Later in the afternoon, Selena was spotted as she made a stop at Trader Joe’s to pick up some groceries.

That same day, Selena‘s on-again off-again boyfriend Justin Bieber shared a touching message about his faith and Easter.

