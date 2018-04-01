Selena Gomez Heads to Afternoon Easter Church Service
Selena Gomez is celebrating Easter by heading to an afternoon church service!
The 25-year-old singer and actress was spotted while heading inside a church with her Bible in hand on Sunday (April 1) in Los Angeles.
Selena looked ready for spring in a floral dress paired with white sneakers and an over-sized cardigan.
Later in the afternoon, Selena was spotted as she made a stop at Trader Joe’s to pick up some groceries.
That same day, Selena‘s on-again off-again boyfriend Justin Bieber shared a touching message about his faith and Easter.