Natalie Portman Breaks Silence After Declining to Accept Award in Israel

Natalie Portman is speaking out following her decision to not travel to Israel to accept the Genesis Prize.

Following the 36-year-old actress’ decision, the award ceremony was cancelled and a representative for Natalie was quoted saying that “recent events in Israel have been extremely distressing to her” and that “she cannot in good conscience move forward with the ceremony.”

Now Natalie is speaking out to say that her decision has “mischaracterized by others.”

“I chose not to attend because I did not want to appear as endorsing Benjamin Netanyahu, who was to be giving a speech at the ceremony. By the same token, I am not part of the BDS movement and do not endorse it,” Natalie said, referring to the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions group that protests Israel over its treatment of Palestinians and the West Bank.

Natalie added that she now plans to donate to multiple Israeli charities that she will announce soon.

Click inside to read Natalie’s entire statement…



“My decision not to attend the Genesis Prize ceremony has been mischaracterized by others. Let me speak for myself. I chose not to attend because I did not want to appear as endorsing Benjamin Netanyahu, who was to be giving a speech at the ceremony. By the same token, I am not part of the BDS movement and do not endorse it. Like many Israelis and Jews around the world, I can be critical of the leadership in Israel without wanting to boycott the entire nation. I treasure my Israeli friends and family, Israeli food, books, art, cinema, and dance. Israel was created exactly 70 years ago as a haven for refugees from the Holocaust. But the mistreatment of those suffering from today’s atrocities is simply not in line with my Jewish values. Because I care about Israel, I must stand up against violence, corruption, inequality, and abuse of power.

Please do not take any words that do not come directly from me as my own.

This experience has inspired me to support a number of charities in Israel. I will be announcing them soon, and I hope others will join me in supporting the great work they are doing.”