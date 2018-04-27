Top Stories
Fri, 27 April 2018 at 5:42 pm

Joaquin Phoenix Brings 'You Were Never Really Here' to Rome!

Joaquin Phoenix Brings 'You Were Never Really Here' to Rome!

Joaquin Phoenix is bringing his new flick You Were Never Really Here to Rome!

The 43-year-old actor stepped out for a photo call for the flick on Friday afternoon (April 27) at Hotel De Russie in Rome, Italy.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Joaquin Phoenix

In Italy, the film also goes by A Beautiful Day.

You Were Never Really Here follows a traumatized veteran who is unafraid of violence and tracks down missing girls for a living.

The film hit theaters in the US on April 6th and will be released in Italy on May 6th.

Photos: WENN
