Joaquin Phoenix Brings 'You Were Never Really Here' to Rome!
Joaquin Phoenix is bringing his new flick You Were Never Really Here to Rome!
The 43-year-old actor stepped out for a photo call for the flick on Friday afternoon (April 27) at Hotel De Russie in Rome, Italy.
In Italy, the film also goes by A Beautiful Day.
You Were Never Really Here follows a traumatized veteran who is unafraid of violence and tracks down missing girls for a living.
The film hit theaters in the US on April 6th and will be released in Italy on May 6th.