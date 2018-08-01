Troye Sivan & Ariana Grande's Video for 'Dance To This' Gets Remade with Kids!

Top Stories
There’s a new version of Troye Sivan and Ariana Grande‘s video for “Dance To This” that you have to watch!

Jake Wilson has created a “kid version” of the music video starring young actors Caden Adamonis as Troye and A’naiiyah Reyes as Ariana.

Both of the original artists have shared their appreciation for the video already. “IM LITERALLY SCREECHING,” Troye tweeted and Ariana added, “!! the most precious.”

In just one day, the video has already surpassed 250,000 views on YouTube and it continues to grow. Watch it now!


