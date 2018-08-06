Top Stories
Chris Pratt & Girlfriend Katherine Schwarzenegger Ride Bird Scooters Together!

Pink Hospitalized in Sydney, 'Beautiful Trauma' Concert Postponed

Lucy Hale & Ryan Rottman Have Dinner Date Out in Los Angeles

See the Moment Before Kendall Jenner's Dog Allegedly Bit a Little Girl

Mon, 06 August 2018 at 3:17 pm

Kelly Clarkson Is Filming a Pilot for a Daytime Talk Show!

Kelly Clarkson Is Filming a Pilot for a Daytime Talk Show!

Kelly Clarkson is getting ready to bring her talent to daytime TV!

The 36-year-old American Idol alum inked a deal with NBC Entertainment, and is now filming a pilot for a syndicated daytime talk show according to The Hollywood Reporter on Monday (August 6).

There is no network attached to the project yet, but it is expected to debut in fall of 2019.

Details about the show are still being kept under wraps.

Kelly‘s also had some practice with daytime TV hosting: watch her interview Ellen DeGeneres on The Ellen Show – turned The Kelly Showearlier this year!
