Top Stories
Jamie Dornan &amp; Wife Amelia Enjoy Their Vacation in Italy

Jamie Dornan & Wife Amelia Enjoy Their Vacation in Italy

Jennifer Lawrence &amp; Cooke Maroney Hold Hands in Paris

Jennifer Lawrence & Cooke Maroney Hold Hands in Paris

Grant Gustin Fires Back at Body Shamers Over Leaked Photo of 'The Flash' Suit

Grant Gustin Fires Back at Body Shamers Over Leaked Photo of 'The Flash' Suit

Is Everything Okay with Justin Bieber &amp; Hailey Baldwin?

Is Everything Okay with Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin?

Wed, 08 August 2018 at 11:10 pm

Hugh Jackman & His Trainer Take a Stroll Along Bondi Beach!

Hugh Jackman & His Trainer Take a Stroll Along Bondi Beach!

Hugh Jackman is staying fit!

The 49-year-old The Greatest Showman actor was spotted having a chat with his trainer while strolling along Bondi Beach on Tuesday (August 7) in Sydney, Australia.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Hugh Jackman

Hugh got in a gym workout earlier in the day. A few days prior, he was spotted practicing his riding skills for an upcoming role.

Hugh is set to star in the movie The Good Spy, about American CIA operative Robert Ames, who attempts to forge a healthy relationship between the U.S. and nations in the Middle East. Tragedy strikes in 1983 when a bomb detonates outside the American Embassy in Beruit.

Just Jared on Facebook
hugh jackman trainer august 2018 australia 01
hugh jackman trainer august 2018 australia 02
hugh jackman trainer august 2018 australia 03
hugh jackman trainer august 2018 australia 04

Photos: BACKGRID
Posted to: Hugh Jackman

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Colton Underwood weighs in on who he thinks should be the next Bachelor - TMZ
  • Vanessa Hudgens is teasing her new music project - Just Jared Jr
  • Rob Kardashian just shared a rare photo of 20-month-old daughter Dream - TooFab
  • The Swedish Royal Family is moving to Florida - The Hollywood Reporter
  • This CW star is getting married - Just Jared Jr