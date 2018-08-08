Hugh Jackman & His Trainer Take a Stroll Along Bondi Beach!

Hugh Jackman is staying fit!

The 49-year-old The Greatest Showman actor was spotted having a chat with his trainer while strolling along Bondi Beach on Tuesday (August 7) in Sydney, Australia.

Hugh got in a gym workout earlier in the day. A few days prior, he was spotted practicing his riding skills for an upcoming role.

Hugh is set to star in the movie The Good Spy, about American CIA operative Robert Ames, who attempts to forge a healthy relationship between the U.S. and nations in the Middle East. Tragedy strikes in 1983 when a bomb detonates outside the American Embassy in Beruit.