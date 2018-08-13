Top Stories
Mon, 13 August 2018 at 12:59 pm

Robin Wright Marries Clement Giraudet (Report)

Robin Wright Marries Clement Giraudet (Report)

Did Robin Wright marry her boyfriend Clément Giraudet over the weekend? A new report has emerged suggesting the couple tied-the-knot!

The 52-year-old House of Cards star reportedly said “I do” on Saturday (August 11) at an unknown location, Vogue Paris reports, in an “ultra-secret ceremony.”

While no official statement has been made, Robin‘s daughter Dylan Penn shared a video from a wedding over the weekend, and captioned the video, “Weddin vibes.”

Robin and Clement, the Saint Laurent VIP relations manager, were recently seen packing on the PDA while on vacation.

We’ve reached out to Robin‘s rep for a comment. Stay tuned as we find out more!
