Top Stories
Listen to Ariana Grande's New Album 'Sweetener' Right Now!

Listen to Ariana Grande's New Album 'Sweetener' Right Now!

Sophie Turner Explains Why She's Crying in These Photos

Sophie Turner Explains Why She's Crying in These Photos

Halsey Walks Around Town in Her Bikini in Mexico

Halsey Walks Around Town in Her Bikini in Mexico

Fri, 17 August 2018 at 10:34 am

Aretha Franklin's Family Plans for Open Casket Public Viewing

Aretha Franklin's Family Plans for Open Casket Public Viewing
  • The family of Aretha Franklin is beginning to plan for the late music icon’s open casket public viewing. – TMZ
  • Sophie Turner is explaining why she was crying in newly surfaced photos. – Just Jared Jr
  • Janet Jackson is back! – Lainey Gossip
  • Ariana Grande saw her marriage coming years ago! – TooFab
  • Speaking of, Ari is addressing the craziest rumor she ever heard about herself… – MTV
  • Selena Gomez looks so cute in these pics with her friends! – Popsugar
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Aretha Franklin, Newsies

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Aretha Franklin's family is planning a public viewing at the Detroit Museum - TMZ
  • This couple packed on some major PDA in Los Angeles - Just Jared Jr
  • Jersey Shore's Sammi Giancola has never looked hotter - TooFab
  • Fox News uses a photo of Patti LaBelle in their tribute to Aretha Franklin - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Dinah Jane is officially back in the music biz! - Just Jared Jr