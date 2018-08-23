Top Stories
Thu, 23 August 2018 at 12:15 pm

Josh Duhamel Spends Quality Time with Son Axl at Dodgers Game!

Josh Duhamel Spends Quality Time with Son Axl at Dodgers Game!

Josh Duhamel snaps a selfie with his adorable 4-year-old son Axl while sitting in the front row of Dodger Stadium on Wednesday (August 22) in Los Angeles.

“Front row seats at Dodger Stadium. What?! @dodgers,” the 45-year-old actor captioned with his Instagram post with Axl.

Also in attendance at the game was Jon Hamm and a group of his friends as they watched the St. Louis Cardinals defeat the Los Angeles Dodgers by the final score of 3-1.

Earlier this month, Josh showed off his super hot bod while vacationing with Axl and the rest of their family.


