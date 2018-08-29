Top Stories
Halle Berry Reacts to Prince Harry's Poster of Her That He Had Hanging Up in His School Dorm Room

Halle Berry Reacts to Prince Harry's Poster of Her That He Had Hanging Up in His School Dorm Room

Kanye West Finally Answers the Question Jimmy Kimmel Asked Him About Donald Trump

Kanye West Finally Answers the Question Jimmy Kimmel Asked Him About Donald Trump

Stephen Amell Reveals Details About His 'Arrow' Starting Salary &amp; His Contract Negotiations

Stephen Amell Reveals Details About His 'Arrow' Starting Salary & His Contract Negotiations

Shonda Rhimes' Daughter Is Making Bank for Her Small Role on 'Scandal'

Shonda Rhimes' Daughter Is Making Bank for Her Small Role on 'Scandal'

Wed, 29 August 2018 at 5:26 pm

'A Quiet Place' Sequel Gets a Release Date!

'A Quiet Place' Sequel Gets a Release Date!

Get ready for another round of A Quiet Place!

The upcoming sequel to the 2018 hit movie will be released on May 15, 2020, the studio announced on Wednesday (August 29).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of John Krasinski

The first movie was released back in March, and became the No. 1 movie at the box office for three consecutive weeks.

Plot details are still unknown, although the first movie’s co-screenwriters have already teased their thought process.

“There are so many discarded set pieces, too, just hiding out in Word documents on our computers,” co-screenwriters Bryan Woods and Scott Beck told IndieWire in April.

“So, yeah, there are certainly so many stories you could tell. It’s just really, at the end of the day, who are the characters in this, and what does this situation mean to that dynamic?”
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: A Quiet Place, Emily Blunt, John Krasinski

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Cardi B is apologizing for her Coretta Scott King impersonation - TMZ
  • This singer held a moment of silence for Aretha Franklin during their concert - Just Jared Jr
  • This photo of Emma Roberts on set of American Horror Story: Apocalypse is the best thing you'll see today - TooFab
  • Stormy Daniels opens up about receiving death threats - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Liam Payne hangs out with fans in England - Just Jared Jr