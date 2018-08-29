'A Quiet Place' Sequel Gets a Release Date!

Get ready for another round of A Quiet Place!

The upcoming sequel to the 2018 hit movie will be released on May 15, 2020, the studio announced on Wednesday (August 29).

The first movie was released back in March, and became the No. 1 movie at the box office for three consecutive weeks.

Plot details are still unknown, although the first movie’s co-screenwriters have already teased their thought process.

“There are so many discarded set pieces, too, just hiding out in Word documents on our computers,” co-screenwriters Bryan Woods and Scott Beck told IndieWire in April.

“So, yeah, there are certainly so many stories you could tell. It’s just really, at the end of the day, who are the characters in this, and what does this situation mean to that dynamic?”