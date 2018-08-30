Sam Smith Heads Out After a Night at The Nice Guy in West Hollywood!

Sam Smith is heading out after a fun night on the town!

The 26-year-old “Too Good at Goodbyes” pop superstar was spotted heading out from The Nice Guy on Wednesday night (August 29) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The singer looked cool and casual in an all-black outfit as he made his way out to his ride.

Hours earlier, Sam performed at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Sam is currently on the road on his Thrill Of It All Tour and will next be performing at the Gila River Arena on Friday (August 21) in Glendale, Ariz.