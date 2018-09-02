Harry Styles Still Keeps In Contact With Mary Byrne From 'X Factor'

Harry Styles carries a load of goodies as he leaves SunLife Organics on Sunday (September 2) in Malibu, Calif.

The 24-year-old singer wore a KISS shirt as he juggled four smoothies, a large bag of food, and putting his sunglasses on.

Singer Mary Byrne recently appeared on the Loose Women program and revealed that Harry is the only member from One Direction that she still keeps in contact with.

“I’m still in contact with Harry sometimes, now I don’t get an awful lot of him. He’s become very big,” she said.

One Direction and Mary were among the contestants competing on the X Factor together back in 2010.