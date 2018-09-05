Top Stories
Bradley Cooper &amp; Sienna Miller Hit the Beach Together in Malibu!

'America's Got Talent' 2018 - Five Acts Advance After First Semi-Finals Show!

Khloe Kardashian Is Clarifying Marriage Rumors: 'I'm Not Acting As If Tristan Didn't Cheat'

Find Out Why Jaden Smith Won't Be Buying Nikes, Even Though He Supports Colin Kaepernick

Wed, 05 September 2018 at 11:00 pm

Ty Dolla $ign Reportedly Arrested for Drug Possession

Ty Dolla $ign Reportedly Arrested for Drug Possession

Ty Dolla $ign has been arrested.

The 33-year-old “Pineapple” rapper is reportedly being booked into Fulton County Jail in Atlanta, Georgia after being allegedly found in possession of marijuana and cocaine.

Ty and six other people were stopped while driving in Atlanta near Busy Bee Cafe, according to the Atlanta Police Department via The Blast.

Officers reportedly smelled marijuana and searched the car, resulting in them reportedly discovering cocaine and marijuana. He was then put into handcuffs.

He will likely be charged with possession of marijuana less than an ounce and possession of cocaine, according to the report. The six other occupants were released without charges.
