Katy Perry Debuts Bright Green Hair

Katy Perry takes the stage at the Citi Sound Vault to perform at the Ace Hotel on Monday evening (September 10) in Los Angeles.

The 33-year-old entertainer was sporting a brand new look for her performance – green hair!

“What’s good L.A.?” Katy told the crowd at the beginning of the show (via Billboard). “The Ace is a great place to see people who maybe don’t want to go out to the arena. Like, you can smell me. You can see my tonsils. I still have my tonsils. This, is intimate. And even during soundcheck, I forgot how much I love it. I love being close to the people. I love seeing your irises. All of this is to say, two songs in, has re-inspired me to remember my teenage dream.”