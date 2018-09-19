Natalie Portman Looks Chic Running Errands in Los Angeles!

Natalie Portman is looking chic on the go!

The 37-year-old Vox Lux actress was seen running errands with her kids (not pictured) on Wednesday (September 19) in Los Angeles.

Natalie wore a black and white jumpsuit while out and about with the family.

Natalie hit the red carpet at the premiere of her movie Vox Lux during the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival earlier in the month at The Elgin in Toronto, Calif.

She was also just in Venice for another premiere of the upcoming film, which does not yet have a release date.