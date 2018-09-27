Top Stories
Thu, 27 September 2018 at 9:03 pm

Christopher Meloni Bares His Butt While Pantsless on Set

Christopher Meloni puts his butt on display while walking around without pants or underwear on Thursday afternoon (September 27) in the West Village neighborhood of New York City.

The 57-year-old actor was spotted while filming scenes for his upcoming television series Happy. Chris could be seen wearing a modesty sock to cover his private parts.

The first season of Happy wrapped in January and the second season will debut on Syfy in 2019.

Chris, who is best known for his work on Law & Order: SVU, is no stranger to baring it all on camera following his work on Oz and Underground.

20+ pictures inside of Christopher Meloni going pantsless on set…

Photos: BackGrid USA
Posted to: Caution, Christopher Meloni

