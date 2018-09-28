Taron Egerton is Elton John in 'Rocketman' First Official Photo!

The first official photo of Taron Egerton in character as legendary singer and songwriter Elton John for the upcoming biopic Rocketman has been released!

The movie is an epic musical fantasy about the uncensored human story of Sir Elton John’s breakthrough years.

Jamie Bell, Richard Madden, and Bryce Dallas Howard also star in the Dexter Fletcher-directed film, in theaters May 31, 2019.

The first trailer will be released on Monday (October 1).

