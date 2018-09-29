'Kinky Boots' Leaving Broadway After Five Years & Six Tony Wins

Kinky Boots is officially ending its Broadway run after five years.

Producers Daryl Roth and Hal Luftig just announced that the long-running show will close on April 7, 2019.

Over the course of its run, the show picked up six Tony Awards, including Best Musical in 2013.

“When we first set out to make this show, we never could have imagined the success it would have here on Broadway and around the world. We speak on behalf of the entire company when we say how grateful we are to the fans who have embraced our work across four continents, and counting,” co-creators Harvey Fierstein and Cyndi Lauper said in a statement.

Kinky Boots has featured a celebrity cast which has included Brendon Urie, Mark Ballas, David Cook, Wayne Brady and Todrick Hall.

The show will continue its West End run in London and elsewhere around the world.