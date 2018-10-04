Amy Schumer Detained, Possibly Arrested at Brett Kavanaugh Protest in DC

Amy Schumer was one of several protesters detained in Washington, DC, today.

The protest against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh took place on Thursday (October 4) in Washington, DC. Amy, who told her social media followers that she would be protesting, was photographed as one of the several protesters who were held at the Hart Senate Office Building by police.

There’s also a video of Amy being taken away here. Another fan got a special message from Amy on a video, saying, “I think [I'm] gonna get arrested.”

“We need to stand up. I want to encourage anyone and everyone to get active if it’s with a post or a march or a donation. This is not a drill. Show up in DC tomorrow and Friday. Show up for your sister and daughters and mothers. Show up! We will keep fighting. We see you Dr. Christine Blasey Ford and everyone else who told the truth no matter what happens we thank you we love you we are you,” Amy posted on Instagram on Wednesday (October 3).

If you do not know, Brett Kavanaugh has been accused of sexual assault by Dr. Christine Blasey Ford. A hearing took place last week, and he is currently Donald Trump‘s Supreme Court nominee.