Kanye West Deletes Twitter & Instagram Accounts

It looks like Kanye West is done with social media — for now.

Fans noticed on Saturday afternoon (October 6) that the 41-year-old rapper/fashion designer’s Instagram and Twitter accounts were deleted without any warning or announcement.

Kanye has received tons of backlash over the past week online after he voiced his support for Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live while wearing a red “Make America Great Again” hate during his appearance.

He was also slammed by this celebrity after he said he wanted to abolish the 13th amendment – which was passed in the 1860s to abolish slavery.