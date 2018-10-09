Camila Cabello Goes Big With 'Consequences' Performance at AMAs 2018

Camila Cabello went for an over the top performance at the 2018 American Music Awards that was just perfect on Tuesday (October 9) at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

The 21-year-old musician performed her new single “Consequences” ahead of the music video debuting later this week.

Camila also picked up her second award of the night for New Artist of the Year. Earlier in the show, she won the Favorite Pop/Rock Song for “Havana”.

Check out her performance below!