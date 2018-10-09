Gladys Knight, Mary Mary, Ledisi & More Perform Aretha Franklin Tribute at American Music Awards 2018 - Watch

Gladys Knight, Ledisi, Donnie McClurkin, Mary Mary and CeCe Winans performed an emotional tribute to the late Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, at the 2018 American Music Awards on Tuesday (October 9) at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

The tribute included a video homage, followed by renditions of “Amazing Grace” and “Climb Higher Mountains,” which was used as the recessional during her funeral.

The performance also included powerful renditions of “Mary Don’t You Weep,” “How I Got Over” and “Old Landmark.”

Watch the all-star tribute to the late icon below.