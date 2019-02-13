Top Stories
Wed, 13 February 2019 at 2:40 pm

Jussie Smollett Speaks Out in First Interview Post-Attack (Video): 'I'm Pissed Off'

Jussie Smollett Speaks Out in First Interview Post-Attack (Video): 'I'm Pissed Off'

Jussie Smollett is giving his first on-air interview after his suspected hate crime late last month.

“I’m pissed off. It’s the attackers, but it’s also the attacks. Like, you know, at first it was the thing of like, listen, if I tell the truth then that’s it because it’s the truth. Then it became a thing of, like, how can you doubt that? How can you not believe that? It’s the truth,” Jussie said during an interview on Good Morning America. The full interview will be airing tomorrow.

Jussie added, “Then it became a thing of, like, it’s not necessarily that you don’t believe that this is the truth. You don’t even want to see the truth.”

Jussie previously spoke out about the incident a few days after it happened.
